Pakistan Army releases video song ahead of ‘Kashmir Day’ to express ‘solidarity’ with people of state

Islamabad: In an unusual move, Pakistan Army released a video song in solidarity with the people of Kashmir, hours ahead of Kashmir Day which is observed annually in the country on February 5.

On Saturday night, the song was released by army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on social media.

Titled ‘Sangbaaz (stone-pelters)’, is a song expressing solidarity with the youth of Kashmir. Its lyrics urge India to leave Kashmir.

The video shows that the song was likely picturised using actual footage from Kashmir.

Tensions between Pakistan and India have been running high, with an escalation in ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and Working Boundary.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan Prime Minister’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said the killing of Hizbul commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with Indian security forces on July 8 last year was a “turning point” for Kashmir.

He also termed the ensuing violence in the Valley an “indigenous youth-led movement” triggered by India’s “misguided efforts” to change the state’s demography.



Video courtesy: News Update/YouTube