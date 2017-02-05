Over 500 AIIMS’ nurses stage protest, demand justice for colleague Rajbir Kaur’s death

New Delhi: The members of AIIMS nursing union on Sunday held a protest over the death of their colleague who they claimed died allegedly due to negligence of the doctors.

The union threatened to go on strike if the doctors, who treated the woman, were not terminated from service.

According to Sukhlal Jat, a member of the nursing union, one of their colleagues, Rajbir Kaur, who was pregnant, was admitted to the hospital for a normal delivery on January 16.

During treatment, she lost her baby and was put on life support and died last night.

“Ever since her baby died, the nursing union had been protesting against the administration for not taking note of the issue and punishing the errant doctors,” said the nursing union representative.

“We lost one of our colleagues due to the negligence of the doctors. We want the doctors who were involved in the negligence towards her to be terminated. We can discuss about our other demands with the AIIMS administration but we want the termination of doctors,” said Jat.

He said that they haven’t yet received a response from the AIIMS administration. Police said that the post-mortem of the deceased will be conducted.