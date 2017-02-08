O Panneerselvam vs VK Sasikala: 10 Things to know about Tamil Nadu political crisis

CHENNAI: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday evening revolted against AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala, saying he was forced to resign as the head of government.

“I was forced to resign by Sasikala,” a pensive Panneerselvam told reporters at Marina Beach 40 minutes after meditating at Jayalalithaa’s memorial.

Tamil Nadu political crisis explained in 10 points:

For being a loyal follower, for never growing fond of the top job, and for faithfully carrying out her orders, Jayalalithaa always promoted Panneerselvam as the number two in the cabinet over the much senior member C. Ponnaiyan. “I am fortunate to have such a loyal follower,” Jayalalithaa had once said.

Tamil Nadu governor C. Vidyasagar Rao reallocated Jayalalithaa’s portfolios to her trusted second-in-command O. Panneerselvam following the chief minister’s prolonged hospitalisation.

AIADMK MLAs unanimously pledged their support to Panneerselvam following the death of Jayalalithaa. After Amma’s death, her finance minister, Panneerselvam, was sworn in as chief minister.

The swift takeover also became necessary as Panneerselvam was becoming increasingly popular, particularly after he rushed through the law legalising jallikattu. His affable nature had endeared himself to the people used to larger-than-life personalities.

Ever since Jayalalithaa’s death, there has been a clamour that Sasikala should follow the earlier practice of both the party general secretary and the chief minister’s post being vested with the same person.

Over a month after she took charge as AIADMK General Secretary following Jayalalithaa’s demise, V K Sasikala was elected legislature party leader, paving the way for her to become the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Chief Minister O Panneerselvam proposed the name of Sasikala as legislature party leader.

Panneerselvam had on Sunday tendered his resignation from the post of Chief Minister citing ‘personal reasons’ and setting the stage for takeover of Sasikala, who was elected as Legislature Party leader earlier that day.

A revolt broke out against V K Sasikala in the AIADMK tonight with Chief Minister O Panneerselvam dropping a bombshell that he was forced to resign on Sunday to make way for her and hinted that he may withdraw his resignation if people of Tamil Nadu and party cadres so desired.

In a quick retaliation after he raised a banner of revolt against her, AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala on Tuesday sacked O Panneerselvam from the top party post of treasurer.

Soon after being removed from the post of AIADMK treasurer by party General Secretary VK Sasikala, Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said none had the right to do so and rubbished her claims that DMK was behind his moves.

(With PTI inputs)