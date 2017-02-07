Narendra Modi speaks Lok Sabha motion of thanks to President’s address

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, spoke in Lok Sabha on motion of thanks to President’s address.
From taking jibe at Congress VP Rahul Gandhi to demonetisation to Benami Property Act, PM spoke on wide range of topics.
Here are important highlights of Narendra Modi’s motion of thanks to President’s address:
- Like Swachh Bharat, the decision on demonetisation is a movement to clean India (from corruption and black money): PM
- We do not see everything from the prism of elections. The interests of the nation are supreme for us: PM
- It does not matter how big you are, you will have to give back what belongs to the poor. My fight is for the poor: PM
- There are many people like me, who could not die for the nation during the freedom struggle but we are living for India & serving India: PM
- I had said it from the Red Fort- every Prime Minister has contributed to the nation: PM
- I was surprised that there were some who made cleanliness also a political issue. Why can’t we work together on ushering a Swachh Bharat: PM
- When Rail budget was first presented, the transport sector was different. Now things are different & a more comprehensive look is needed: PM
- For demonetisation, good economy was needed & hence, this was a proper time: PM Modi
- From Day 1, we have been clear- we are ready for a discussion on demonetisation but some were more keen on TV bytes & not debates: PM
- Since economy was in strong condition, timing of demonetisation was the best, says PM.
- How can someone see ‘SEVA’ or any positive virtue in the word ‘SCAM’: PM in the Lok Sabha