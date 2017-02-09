Mohan Bhagwat: Whoever lives in Hindustan, respects its tradition is a Hindu

BETUL (MP): Asserting that all the people who live in Hindustan and who have respect for its traditions are Hindus, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that although Muslims have a different way of performing prayers, they are Hindus by nationality.

“Whoever lives in Hindustan and has respect for its traditions, are all Hindus. Muslims may have different way of performing prayers, but their nationality is Hindu. All Hindus are accountable for Hindustan,” Bhagwat said while addressing ‘Hindu Sammelan’ here.

“Across the world Indian society is known as Hindu. All Bharatiya (Indians) are Hindus and we all are one entity,” he said.

Hindus should remain alert for the honour of the country, Bhagwat said adding, “Across the globe it has been said that Bharat will become the world guru. In such a situation we are accountable for the country. It is necessary for Hindus to remain united and bury their differences.”

“Our caste, sub-caste, rituals and language may be different, but the language of our hearts is one. Diversity in life is beautiful, but it should also have unity,” he said.

Urging people to take pledge to remain united, the RSS chief also asked them to conserve nature and perform such acts that will enhance the pride of the nation.

Stressing on social harmony, he said that if the differences among Hindus persist, then society will suffer, instead of becoming strong. “The outside world is uniting, but it is not happening here in the country,” Bhagwat remarked.

He called upon people to embrace all sections saying that it enhances the beauty of the society.

The function was also addressed by former Union Minister Satpal Maharaj, who laid emphasis on women’s empowerment .

Earlier in the day, Bhagwat visited Betul district jail and paid tributes to second Sarsanghchalak of RSS late Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar alias ‘Guruji’.

Bhagwat visited barrack no. 1 of the district jail, where Golwalkar was detained for about three months in 1949, after the organisation was banned following Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination. RSS sah-sarkaryawah Suresh Soni, local MLA Hemant Khandelwal and other Sangh leaders accompanied Bhagwat.

However, the state Congress objected to Bhagwat’s visit while terming it as violation of jail manual and an effort to glorify the member of the then banned organisation.

“BJP is trying to glorify Golwalkar, who was detained as a member of a banned organisation then. This is also a violation of jail manual. Only the family members, friends of a prisoner can visit the jail premises with prior permission of jail management,” Congress spokesman K K Mishra said.