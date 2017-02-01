LIVE Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Union Budget 2017 Parliament

New Delhi: The Finance Minister of India Arun Jaitley will present the Union Budget in the Parliament on Wednesday for the financial year 2017-18.
Jaitley would deliver his Budget speech before the Parliament at 11 AM and this would mark the fourth Union Budget presented under the Narendra Modi-led NDA government.
Here are LIVE updates:
- Budget 2017 to go ahead as scheduled, say sources
- Minister of State for Finance Santosh Gangwar says Budget2017 may postpone for a day, LS Speaker to take final decision