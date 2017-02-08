Jayalalithaa wanted me As Chief Minister, I was forced to resign: O Panneerselvam

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu chief minister O Paneerselvam on Tuesday night said he was forced to resign from the post.
He said he would take back his resignation if his party men, MLAs and people of the state wanted it.
Important quotes of O.Panneerselvam:
- I will take back my resignation if party workers and people ask me to: O.Panneerselvam
- I am saying these facts in front of you to make things clear in public I will continue to struggle: TN CM O.Panneerselvam
- Party leaders said I have to take initiiative towards making Sasikala CM that’s how I was forced to tender resignation-TN CM O.Panneerselvam
- At a meeting at Sasikala’s place senior party leaders were present&question of her being CM came.I asked how far was this justified: TN CM
- Revenue Minister, R B Udhayakumar, said Sasikala should take over as CM, when I was the CM: TN CM O.Panneerselvam
- When she was in the hospital I asked her, she (Jayalalithaa) asked me to take over as CM: TN CM O.Panneerselvam
- I have performed my duty without any shortcomings and carried forward path shown by Ammaa: TN CM O.Panneerselvam