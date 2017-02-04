Is Manohar Parrikar planning to return to Goa politics? Defence Minister keeps everyone guessing

Panaji: Polling for all 40 constituencies of the Goa Legislative Assembly that will decide the fate of 250 candidates began at 7 AM today with sparse queues outside booths.



More than eleven lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the election being held across 1,642 polling booths in the state with para-military forces and state police guarding the venues.

Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar was among the early voters who voted at the polling booth located in the heart of Panaji city at around 7.20 AM.

In characteristic fashion, Parrikar was seen standing among voters waiting for his turn to vote. The election is being closely fought by major political forces BJP, Congress, AAP and MGP-led alliance, who have been campaigning in the coastal state for last two months.

BJP’s campaign was studded with several national leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah addressing the public meeting to rally support for the candidates.

While a large number of new faces are contesting this time, the polls will decide political future of Goa’s five former chief ministers Churchill Alemao, Pratapsinh Rane, Ravi Naik, Digambar Kamat and Luizinho Faleiro along with present CM Laxmikant Parsekar.

The Chief Electoral Office which has been meticulously preparing for the polls since last six months have added various features for the elections in Goa, making the coastal

state to have few firsts.



Goa first state to have VVPAT machine

Besides having several polling booths which will be having all-women crew, Goa will be the first state which will have Voter-verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine being installed along with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The VVPAT machines help the voters to ascertain that his vote has gone to the candidate whom he has voted clearing off the doubt about authenticity of EVMs.

Amid speculation that he would return to Goa politics, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Saturday kept everyone guessing by describing himself as a “party man” who will work as per the directions of party leaders.

However, he went on to add that he was missing “Goan food in Delhi” and people can derive any meaning out of his remarks.

“Iske bareme apko Aamitji ne kaha hai, jo kaha hai utna hi mai wapas repeat karoonga (I will repeat what Amitji (Amit Shah) has said on this issue). I am a partyman, let party decide,” he told reporters when asked if he would be the next Goa CM, if his party is voted to power.

When pointed out to his remarks that he likes Goan food, Parrikar responded, “I have lost four kg in Delhi, the main reason is food.”

“I have not said anything I only said I like Goan food. You can derive any meaning out of it,” he commented. Parrikar, who was amongst the early voters at the polling booth in Panaji constituency, expected the polling to cross 85 per cent mark this time.

“Initial reports indicates beginning of a very good turnout. I expect good voting this time like last time when there was 83 per cent voting. It may even exceed 85 per cent this time,” Parrikar said.

“Goa votes very heavy and this is a speciality that BJP has inducted in the politics of Goa to increase the voting. Initial indications are good,” he said.

Parrikar said BJP expects the mandate with two third majority. Pollsters are saying that it would be a BJP majority. Everyone is predicting 22-25 seats, I will get better than that,” he added.

Noting that it is a four-corner fight in the state, Parrikar quipped “Out of four corners, three are very weak.”

“Except for four-five seats, MGP led combine does not pose any threat. This election will have 85 per cent voting. BJP has contacted each voter four to five times. People are very enthusiastic to give certificate to the good government.

He said that this time BJP will be main focal point around which other parties are revolving.

Responding to a question about his camping in Goa for the campaign, Parrikar shot back, “Is it wrong to campaign? In democracy if you fall all the laws and guidelines, you can campaign.”

“I will be also campaigning in Uttarakhand, UP and even civic polls of Mumbai. Goa is my home. I am not criticising anyone for going to his home and campaigning there,” he said.