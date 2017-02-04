India reunites 5 year old Pak boy with mother

WAGAH: India on Saturday reunited a five-year-old Pakistani boy with his mother at the Wagha border crossing, months after he was allegedly taken to India by his father.

The child, Iftikhar Ahmed, was received at the crossing by Pakistani officials, who promptly handed over his custody to his mother.

Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, appreciated the cooperative role of Indian authorities in the matter.

Before the handover, the child was placed in a hotel in Amritsar with senior diplomat Fozia Fayaz from Pakistan High Commission.

According to Pakistani media reports, in March last year, Iftikhar’s father took him to India after allegedly lying to the mother that he was to take him to a wedding. The father instead took the boy to Dubai and then to India.

The boy’s mother subsequently filed a case in an Indian court for his custody.