Honor likely to preview mid-tier phone with dual cameras in India on December 23

Huawei’s e-brand Honor is likely to showcase a new smartphone in India on Friday, December 23. The company, which sent out invites to members of the press, will be holding a special preview event in India ahead of the device’s global launch.

The invite doesn’t tell much about the device; however, sources said the phone will have two rear-facing cameras and is likely to be a mid-end device. The upcoming phone will be announced globally at one of the biggest tradeshows in the world, the Consumer Electronics Show (or CES), takes place in Las Vegas every January, the source added.

The Chinese smartphone company has been building momentum in the Indian market with a slew of smartphones having dual cameras. Both the Huawei P9 and the Honor 8 use a rear camera system where one camera captures a black-and-white image and a second camera captures coloured photograph. However, both smartphones are premium in nature, and are priced on the higher side. That’s precisely the question that bothers many from getting a phone with dual cameras.

Honor is coming with a mid-end smartphone with two rear-facing cameras. That’s confirmed. Exactly what the phone will offer, we currently don’t have much information to share with our readers.