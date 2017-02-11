Hardik’s PSO detained at Udaipur airport

Udaipur : Patidar quota stir leader Hardik Patel’s personal security officer was detained for interrogation on Saturday at Maharana Pratap airport here at Dabok. Satish Kumar, resident of Rohtak, Haryana was held by the staff of CISF for carrying pistol and cartridges. He was travelling to Delhi to attend a marriage function, sources said. Kumar was taken to the Dabok police station for interrogation. “ He had a valid all India arms license and hence we let him go. No case was taken” Vallabhnagar DySP Ghanshyam Sharma said. However, the airport authority penalized Kumar for carrying firearm which is not permissible for air travellers.