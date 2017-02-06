H1-B visa issue will impact India, will speak to Nasscom post parl session: Govt

New Delhi Expressing concern over the recent United States’ bill to change H-1B visas likely to affect the Indian IT industry and techies working there, the Centre on Monday assured that they are in constant touch with the US authorities, adding that a discussion will be held with NASSCOM post the Parliament session.

Addressing the media here, Union minister of state for commerce and industry, Nirmala Sitharaman asserted that the legislation introduced in the US House of Representatives will definitely have a financial implication, inclusive of the minimum wages for highly qualified workers.

“We will probably have to wait for a Congressional approval. So there are several things which are embedded in that discourse about HIB visa. Since it’s so layered, it is not right for me to react at one go about all this. We are closely monitoring the development closely with the MEA.

We are constantly in touch with the US embassy,” she said. Admitting that there will be an impact on the Indian IT sector following the move by the Donald Trump administration, the Union Minister stated that as soon as the Parliament Session will be over this week, a meeting will be held with Indian mega trade association NASSCOM and with the industries which have significant presence in the US.

“We will talk to them about how they are working about in this environment and what are their strategies. I will also be talking with the External Affairs and understanding in how we can take a call on these issues,” Sitharaman said. Earlier, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup said India’s concerns about the US’ H-1B visa policy under the new Donald Trump administration have been conveyed to the US at “senior levels,”

Swarup’s comments came in the wake of the legislation mandating that the minimum salary of H-1B visa holders be increased to $130,000 from $60,000, was introduced in the US House of Representatives by Congressman Zoe Lofgren. If it’s passed, the legislation will make it very difficult for American companies to use H-1B visas to hire foreign workers, including IT professionals from India.