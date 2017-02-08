Chennai: DMK behind Panneerselvam, all AIADMK legislators are united, says Sasikala

Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary V.K.Sasikala said DMK was behind former Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam’s revolt against her.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday Sasikala said all the party legislators were united as a single family.

She said DMK was behind Panneerselvam’s action citing the bonhomie between him and DMK’s Working President M.K.Stalin in the Assembly.

Sasikala dismissed Panneerselvam’s charge that he was forced to quit and threatened and said Panneerselvam was prompted by DMK to level the charge.

On Tuesday night Panneerselvam made a dramatic statement that he was forced to resign as the Chief Minister.

He said he would take back his resignation if his party men, MLAs and people of the state wanted it.

“Amma’s (Jayalalithaa) soul called out to me, hence I came here. Also, I want to tell some truth to the people of this country and party cadre,”Panneerselvam told reporters after a dramatic 40-minute meditation at the memorial of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, who died in December last year.

“When she was in the hospital I asked her, she (Jayalalithaa) asked me to take over as CM,” he added.



“Only a person who can protect the party (AIADMK) and run the government on the principles laid down by late J. Jayalalithaa should come at the helm (of Tamil Nadu government),” he said.

Pannerselvam had taken everyone by surprise when he sat alone in meditation at the burial site of Jayalalithaa, two days after he tendered his resignation paving the way for party chief V K Sasikala’s elevation to the top post.

Clad in a white shirt and dhoti, and sporting his trademark holy ash and kumkum, he sat on the floor inside the burial site enclosure in a traditional meditating posture.

After sitting for nearly 40 minutes, he opened his eyes, wiped tears and prostrated as a mark of respect and then circumambulated the burial site. He then prayed before walking away.

Panneerselvam arrived at the site around 9 PM and placed a wreath before sitting in meditation.

A couple of plainclothesmen stood guard behind him as he quietly meditated by closing his eyes with folded hands.

Shortly after word spread that Panneerselvam was sitting on meditation, crowds began to gather at the venue.

Panneerselvam had on Sunday tendered his resignation from the post of Chief Minister citing ‘personal reasons’ and setting the stage for takeover of Sasikala, who was elected as Legislature Party leader earlier that day.

Important quotes of O.Panneerselvam:

I will take back my resignation if party workers and people ask me to: O.Panneerselvam

I am saying these facts in front of you to make things clear in public I will continue to struggle

Party leaders said I have to take initiiative towards making Sasikala CM that’s how I was forced to tender resignation

At a meeting at Sasikala’s place senior party leaders were present&question of her being CM came.I asked how far was this justified

Revenue Minister, R B Udhayakumar, said Sasikala should take over as CM, when I was the CM

When she was in the hospital I asked her, she (Jayalalithaa) asked me to take over as CM

I have performed my duty without any shortcomings and carried forward path shown by Ammaa.

(With inputs from Agencies)