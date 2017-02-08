Cash withdrawal limit to be Rs 50,000 from February 20; no limit from March 13

New Delhi: The limits on savings bank cash withdrawals post-demonetisation are to be withdrawn in two stages, the Reserve Bank of India announced on Wednesday, with the limit slated to go up to Rs,50,000 per account from February 20, and to go altogether from March 13.

On January 16, The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had doubled the ATM withdrawal limit to Rs 10,000 per day but retained the weekly ceiling of Rs 24,000.

The central bank had also raised the weekly withdrawal limit from current accounts to Rs 1 lakh from Rs 50,000, which could provide some relief to small traders. Both these changes will be applicable with immediate effect.

The ATM daily withdrawal limit was first revised on December 30 when the RBI had raised it to Rs 4,500 from Rs 2,500, effective January 1.

The revisions come at a time the supply of currency, particularly the new Rs 500 notes has improved, leading to shorter queues in many locations. However, reports suggest that many ATMs continue to remain cash-starved.

According to a recent estimate by the Economic Research Department of the State Bank of India (SBI), 75 per cent of the total value of scrapped notes could be replaced by the end of this month, given the current phase of rapid printing.

The demonetisation on November 8 saw 17.165 billion pieces of Rs 500 notes and 6.858 billion pieces of Rs 1,000 notes being withdrawn.

While bankers expect that the current restrictions will be removed only after there is adequate supply of new notes, many hoped that the RBI would also raise the weekly withdrawal limit from the current Rs 24,000.

The central bank is yet to release data on new currency printed recently.