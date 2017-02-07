BJP promised anti-romeo squads to stop ‘love jihad: Sunil Bharala

NEW DELHI: After a brief lull, the controversial “love jihad” campaign is back in riot-scarred Western Uttar Pradesh with BJP’s national co-convener Sunil Bharala bolstering the Hindutva plank ahead of Assembly elections.

As the campaign gains momentum in the state, Bharala said the our anti-romeo squads, will take ations in cases of love jihad and make sure that girls are not being trapped.

“In love jihad, innocent girls are being targeted and lured. To ensure their safety, anti-romeo squads will be formed,” the saffron leader said.

Last week, BJP MP Yogi Adityanath also sought to play the religious card, saying the alleged exodus of Hindus from Kairana and ‘love jihad’ were important issues for the party.

“Issues like Hindu exodus from Kairana, love jihad and women’s safety will dominate the poll scene,” he said at an event organised by a news channel.

Party President Amit Shah has already promised to set up these squads to prevent “harassment of young women students” if BJP is voted to power in UP, which will go to the polls in seven phases from February 11 to March 8 .

“Girls in UP don’t go to school because of SP goons, who harass them. We will ensure that our girls are safe. Every police station near college will have anti-Romeo squads, which will hang these SP goons upside down and teach them a lesson,” Shah had said.