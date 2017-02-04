Bhopal man who murdered, buried wife, confesses to killing parents

BHOPAL: A man arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner and entombing her body has told police that he murdered his parents six years ago and buried them in their house in Raipur.

Police today said they are verifying the shocking claim made by Udyan Das (32) who was arrested for allegedly strangulating his live-in partner Akanksha (28) in December last year and entombing her body at his residence here.

“During interrogation, he has told police that he had strangulated his mother and father in 2010-11 and buried them in the compound of their house in Raipur,” South Bhopal Superintendent of Police (SP) Sidharath Bahuguna told PTI today.

“We are sending a police party to Raipur. We cannot rely on his statement as he is changing them frequently,” he added.

Earlier, in his statement to police, the accused had said his father P K Das, a retired officer of Bhopal based BHEL who ran a factory after superannuation, had died of heart attack in 2010 at a Raipur hospital, Bhopal Govindpura area City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Virendra Mishra, under whose jurisdiction the crime was committed, said.

Udayan has given contradictory statements about his mother Indrani too, saying she was staying in the US and Delhi, he added.

“The accused has a very sharp mind and convincing power. He speaks fluent English and lies with confidence,” the CSP added.

The investigations have revealed that Udayan was a Class XII passout from a school here and not an IITian as he had claimed earlier, police said, adding, he led a lavish life.

His parents own a flat in Defence Colony in Delhi which fetches a monthly rent of Rs 10,000, a flat in Raipur that is rented out for Rs 7,000 per month and a ground floor flat at Sakat Nagar here that brings Rs 5,000 as rent to him, they said.

Besides, he gets interest on his joint bank Fixed Deposit with his father of Rs 8.5 lakh, they said.

Police suspect that he was withdrawing his parents’ pension as well.