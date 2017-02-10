Bhopal: BJP IT cell member among 11 Pakistani spies nabbed by ATS

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, 11 Pakistani spies have been nabbed by Madhya Pradesh ATS on Friday. These spies have been accused of taking out Government of India’s important information and sending them across the border to Pakistan.

Shockingly, one of the arrested spies was associated with ruling Bhartiya Janta Party’s IT cell. Dhruv Saxena joined BJP IT cell last year.

In order to earn money he started sharing country’s secret information with ISI.

The matter escalated after a senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tweeted and raised questions over the arrested ISI agent. He also lashed out at PM Modi supporters after the news surfaced.





भोपाल में पकड़े गये आईएसआई के एेजेन्टों में एक भी मुसलमान नहीं उनमें से एक भाजपा का सदस्य। मोदी भक्तों कुछ सोचो। pic.twitter.com/bX0O0mVIJ5 — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) February 10, 2017

In his tweet he said, “Of the 11 ISI agents arrested in Bhopal, not even one was Muslim. Modi supporters think over it”.

ATS Chief Sanjeev Shami made a special team to probe the whole matter and thereafter he busted the racket. After the racket was busted he made it public via a press conference.

