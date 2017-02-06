Akhilesh Yadav will be next CM, will campaign for him: Mulayam Singh Yadav

New Delhi: It appears that father of Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav has finally made up his mind to support his son in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

He has even decided to campaign for his son.

“Akhilesh Yadav will be next CM. There are no differences in the family, I will start campaigning from tomorrow”, said Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday.

Interestingly, earlier, Mulayam Singh had told media that he would campaign for Shivpal Yadav (his younger brother) first.

Ever since he was overthrown by Akhilesh, in a series of flip-flops, Mulayam has been making contradictory noises.

Earlier, he had asked his supporters to contest against Congress candidates. However, later he retreated and told reporters that Akhilesh was his son and that he had very little option but to canvass.

On the other hand Shivpal Yadav, after filing his nomination in Jaswantnagar last week, had announced he would form a new party after March 11 when election results will be announced.

However, opposition parties including the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been alleging that the family fight in the Yadav family is a staged attempt to deflect voter’s mind from lawlessness and corruption in the poll-bound state.