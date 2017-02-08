AIADMK crisis: Fearing horse-trading, Sasikala shifts 130 MLAs to a 5-star hotel

New Delhi: Fearing horse-trading and colluding with O Paneerselvam camp, 130 AIADMK MLAs who are in support of Sasikala were taken in a bus to a five-star hotel in Chennai.

DMK leader MK Stalin said his party has nothing to do with AIADMK’s internal squabbles’. He asked Sasikala to respond to Panneersevlvam’s charges instead of blaming DMK.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi also asked Governor C Vidyasagar Rao to “forthwith” swear-in O Panneerselvam or VK Sasikala as chief minister.

“I must say it is extremely wrong, unconstitutional and patently illegal on the part of BJP and the Central government to fish in the troubled waters of Tamil Nadu.

AIADMK MLAs entering a bus in Chennai. PIC/ABP News.

“They have no business to instruct the governor to not go to Tamil Nadu,” Singhvi told reporters on Parliament premises. The Rajya Sabha member said the moment Sasikala or Panneerselvam prove their majority, Rao cannot delay the swearing-in even “by a minute”.

“There is nothing in the Constitution, practice, tradition or convention that requires the governor to delay the swearing-in,” he said.

The ruling AIADMK is currently faced with rough weather after caretaker Chief Minister Panneerselvam yesterday raised banner of revolt against party leadership, saying he was forced to resign to pave way for elevation of Sasikala to the coveted post.

Party General Secretary Sasikala was elected AIADMK legislature unit leader on Sunday.

(With additional information from PTI)