Skin cancer treatment may improve with new tattoo ink!

New York: Researchers have developed a new tattoo ink that can better help in surgical treatment of patients with a form of skin cancer much more than the commercially available tattoo pigments.

This ink is said to glow only under certain light conditions and disappears later.

Tattoos also used by the medical community for precisely demarcating future treatment landmarks and are especially important for identifying biopsy sites of nonmelanoma skin cancer (NMSC) patients as they typically have to wait up to three months between a biopsy confirming their condition and treatment.

However, the commercially available tattoo pigments inks can cause discomfort and inflammation.