One more dies of swine flu in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 17 (IANS) One more person died of swine flu in Hyderabad, taking the toll to nine since August 2016, a health official said.

A woman from th old city of Hyderabad, admitted to hospital a few days ago, died at the government-run Gandhi Hospital here.

This is the second death due to swine flu in 10 days.

Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Venkateshwar Reddy said four more persons with suspected symptoms of swine flu were undergoing treatment.

According to health officials, a total of 2,956 samples were tested from August 1, 2016 to January 16, 2017. Of these, 142 samples were found positive.

On Monday alone, 46 cases were tested and six out of them were found positive.

Doctors said people should take all precautions since the winter season might continue for another month.

The health department has advised people to approach the hospital at the first symptoms of swine flu like high fever, sneezing, cough and body ache.

It asked hospitals to isolate people having symptoms of swine flu and send their samples to the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) here.

If patients are unwilling to get admitted to private hospitals, they have been asked to shift them to Gandhi Hospital, which is the nodal centre for swine flu for the entire state.

Officials said sufficient stock of medicines was available at all teaching hospitals, and district and area hospitals.