Former US President Bush hospitalised

Houston, Jan 18 (IANS) Former US President George H.W. Bush was on Wednesday hospitalised here in Texas, his office chief of staff Jean Becker said.

According to Becker, the 92-year-old who is in Methodist Hospital in the Texas Medical Centre here is in stable condition and “doing fine”.

He is expected to go home in a couple of days, KHOU 11 News quoted Becker as saying.

The reason the former President was rushed to the hospital was not disclosed.

Bush is the oldest living former US President. In 2015, he spent a week in a Maine hospital after falling and breaking a bone in his neck.

He suffers from a form of Parkinson’s disease and uses a wheelchair to get around.