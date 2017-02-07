Zee TV show Jamai Raj to go off air; Rajshri’s Piyaa Albela to occupy the slot

NEW DELHI: Popular show of Zee TV, Jamai Raja will go off-air and it will be replaced by ‘Piyaa Albela’ new daily soap of Rajshri Productions

According to Tellychakkar.com, the family drama ‘Piyaa Albela’ will take the timeslot of 8.30 pm which is now with Jamai Raja.

Picture Courtesy: You Tube screenshot

Produced by Grazing Goat and Sagar Pictures Pvt Ltd, Jamai Raja with Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey in lead roles, very soon became a household name and got audiences’ love and appreciation. Lead actress Nia Sharma has already quit the show as she was upset with the track.

We are sure that Jamai Raja fans will definitely miss it. Meanwhile, Zee TV has high hopes for Rajshri’s new show.