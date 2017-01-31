YEH HAI MOHABBATEIN: SHOCKING! Suicide TWIST in the show

New Delhi: Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is all ready to have another high-voltage drama in the show. We all know that Ruhi is in jail with charges of murder.

Seems like that Bhalla family is going to face another problem. Track will start with Raman, who will think of taking a major step in his life. He will be so fed up with all that will try to end his life. Yes! That is true.

On the another hand, Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) and ACP Abhishek will make a plan to get Ruhi (Aditi Bhatia) out of jail. They will kidnap Nidhi (Pavitra Punia) and will take her in a truck to his brother Sohail’s house. Raman will see them together and gets suspicious.

Raman thinks that they are taking Ruhi in that truck. He will stop the truck and ask Ishita about whats going on.

Ishita refuses to say anything. Raman will then lose his cool and will point gun on himself. He will try to attempt suicide.

Will Ishita save him by sharing her plan? Will Ruhi come out of the jail.

Stay tuned for all news and updates on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.