YEH HAI MOHABBATEIN: Meet the NEW CHARACTER of the show

New Delhi: Makers of the Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein are doing everything to increase the TRP of the show. Earlier we told you that very soon ACP Abhishek’s (Vivek Dahiya) love track will start and a new actress will enter the show. Well, there is time for that.

But before that, a new character has entered in the show and we have to say that she is gorgeous. The name of the character is ‘Gulabo’ who is making heads turn with her beauty. This ‘Gulabo’ comes dressed in Punjabi suit with long hair neatly pleated. Twist is that no new actress or actor has been roped to play the role. In fact, it is being played by lead actor Karan Patel aka Raman Bhalla. Shocked! Aren’t you!

Karan is very happy and excited to play this role. While sharing a glimpse of ‘Gulabo’ on his Instagram account, Karan wrote “Here she comes ….. #Gulabo … #YehHaiMohobbatein … excited to enact something i have never done before and equally nervous too …! Jai Mata Di …!! #gulabo #YHM #ShowHerSomeLove …!!”

Check out the video:

Well, Raman has donned this avatar as he cannot stay away from Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya). Recently Ishita left Raman and his house and it is the reason that now Raman will now get close to Ishita. He will rent a room in Ishita’s society. Gulabo’s way of speaking and her friendship with Ishita will turn out to be funny and interesting track.

Stay tuned for all news and updates on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.