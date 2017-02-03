WATCH: Bigg Boss winnner Manveer Gurjar reveals important details of his marriage

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar whose surrounded by controversies regarding his marriage has revealed in an Instagram video that he had tied the knot in 2014.

In the video, Manveer says that he got married in 2014 which lasted for only 5-6 months as differences rose between him and his wife. She separated from him after their married hit a rocky patch.

“The terms were bad from beginning, I was emotionally blackmailed and was pressurised by the surroundings,” he said.

(WATCH VIDEO BELOW)

Talking about how allegations that the he had his married life in Bigg Boss show, Manveer said, ” I never felt I was married during the show. There wasn’t any strategy to increase TRPs by portray I am into a relationship with someone inside the House.

Manveer, however, did not speak on whether the estranged had a child or not. I twas alleged that he had a five-year-old daughter.

On Thursday, Noida Police has lodged an FIR against Manveer and his supporters for obstructing traffic and causing ruckus. On Tuesday, a grand welcome was organised by Manveer’s fans to celebrate his recent win on the popular reality show.

The people, who were looking after the function, had taken permission to hold the celebrations at Noida’s sector 46 park but things went out of control when it led to a traffic jam outside the venue.

“Though permission was taken for holding welcome function at sector 46 park but his supporters had blocked traffic for hours opposite Sadarpur police chowki which had caused inconvenience to public,” Sector 39 SHO Amar Nath Yadav said. “FIR has been lodged against Manveer and his supporters for obstructing the traffic,” he added.