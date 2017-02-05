TV couple Mahhi Vij-Jay Bhanushali seal their love with kiss in Paris

NEW DELHI: Mahi Vij and Jay Bhanushali are one of the most adorable couples of television industry and they have proved it again and again through their posts on social media platforms.

The lovely couple keeps on updating their fans with romantic pictures. Recently, the couple was on Paris trip and they had gala time in the beautiful city. But their recent picture has defied all their other romantic snaps.

Mahhi Vij took to Instagram to share a selfie in which both are kissing each other against the backdrop of Eiffel Tower. Mahhi captioned the image which reads as “Who doesn’t want this kind of love @ijaybhanushali”

Kiss under the Eiffel Tower is just oh-so-romantic! This will really give all couples vacation goals.

Check out their trip pictures here