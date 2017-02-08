These Footwear Collections of TV Actresses Will Leave You Mesmerised

Look at those boots of Anita Hassanandani which compliments her coat very well. Aren't they gorgeous? (Picture credit: Instagram- anitahassanandani)
Her peep-toes look stunning with that subtle beige colour and make her look flawless. (Picture credit: Instagram- anitahassanandani)
Mouni Roy’s favourite pair of boots is beautiful and super comfortable. She has been spotted wearing these many times. (Picture credit: Instagram- imouniroy)
We can see her love for boots and even we are in love with them. Are you too? (Picture credit: Instagram- imouniroy)
These pair of ‘jootis’ is finely beaded and gorgeous. Erica Fernandes’s choice of footwear is out of the world. (Picture credit: Instagram- iam_ejf)
Her exotic collection of ‘jootis’ is to die for. (Picture credit: Instagram- iam_ejf)
Jennifer Winget's pair of heels is the dream of every girl. They are just amazing and go well with every outfit. (Picture credit: Instagram- jenniferwinget1)
Her ‘mojris’ give traditional touch to her western outfit. Girls will love to follow her style. (Picture credit: Instagram- jenniferwinget1)
Krishna’s beautiful pair of sandals is apt for a walk on the beach and they look very fancy too. (Picture credit: Instagram- krishna_mukherjee7)
Her block heels look stunning and goes well with her dress. (Picture credit: Instagram- krishna_mukherjee7)

