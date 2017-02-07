Tassnim seeks blessings for comeback with “Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi”

Mumbai: TV Actress Tassnim Sheikh, who is returning to the small screen after a hiatus of over eight years with “Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi”, visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain to seek blessings for her comeback on TV.

“I visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain to seek blessings of the Almighty for the success of my upcoming show ‘Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi’. It was a divine experience. I am very glad that my husband joined me for this visit. I had an amazing darshan. It’s the best way to restart my career with the blessings of the Almighty,” Tassnim said in a statement.

Tassnim, who is married to Sameer Nerurkar, is best known for her roles in popular daily soaps like “Kkusum”, “Kasautii Zindagii Kay”, “Kumkum” and “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”.

She took a break from the limelight after she got pregnant. She has a seven-year-old daughter named Tia.

“Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi” will be aired on &TV starting from Monday.