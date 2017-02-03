Talking about my gang rape biggest thing I’ve done: Sapna Bhavnani

Mumbai: Celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani, who revealed in 2015 that she had been gang raped when she was 24, says talking about the incident is the biggest thing she has done.

Bhavnani had said that she was gang raped at gunpoint in Chicago on Christmas eve while on her way home from a bar.

“I just feel that talking of gang rape is really huge. It (talking about gang rape) has been one of the biggest things I have ever done and it’s taken a lot out of me, but yoga has really helped me heal myself,” Bhavnani told IANS here.

“Everyday when you walk out, you should walk like you own your sh*t,” Bhavnani, who is uninhibited in sharing her thoughts, said here.

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Bhavnani finds it fantastic that how in recent times Bollywood celebrities have spoken out more openly about their personal issues.”I think more and more women and men come out with their stories of abuse — this is when we are actually going to change and people’s mindset too.”

On the work front, Bhavnani, who was seen on the TV show “Bigg Boss 6”, is working on a documentary.

“I am not made for TV to be honest, but I am working on a documentary that I am directing. So end of this year, maybe we will see it out,” she added.