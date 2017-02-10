Shweta Basu Prasad makes comeback in Bollywood with ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’

NEW DELHI: National award winning actress Shweta Basu Prasad who got mired in controversy two years ago staged a comeback with Star Plus show ‘Chandra-Nandini’ in which she is essaying the role of Nandini-a warrior princess.

The actress who became National Award-winner at 11 for her stunning performance in Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Makdee’ was last seen in ‘Iqbal’, is now all set to return to Bollywood with Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt starrer movie ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’. Shweta will be seen playing Urmila, hero’s sister-in-law in Shashank Khaitan’s romantic drama.

Shweta Basu Prasad is currently being seen inStar Plus show ‘Chandra-Nandini’ in which she is essaying the role of Nandini-a warrior princess. (PC-Instagram/ Shweta Basu Prasad)

After look test, the ‘Chandra-Nandini’ actress was immediately roped in for the flick. “It’s very different from how the audience last saw me — as a kid in Makdee and Iqbal. It’s a grown up part in the otherwise glam film, as close as possible to the real me because Urmila is earthy and humble,” told Shweta in an interview to Mumbai Mirror.

A still from ‘Makdee’ (PC-Instagram/Borokavita)

Shweta couldn’t wait for the audience to see in her in a completely different avatar. She recalls her converstaion with Varun Dhawan, “He laughed and remembered watching Makdee when he was in school. I had to explain to him that I was in school as well at the time,” said the actress.

In 2014, Shweta posted an open letter slamming media for damaging her image. (PC-Instagram/Shweta Basu Prasad)

It has been a tough journey for the ‘Makdee’ actress as in 2014, she was detained by the Hyderabad police after a raid, later on she got a clean chit from a sessions court. After the incident, Shweta posted an open letter slamming media for damaging her image.