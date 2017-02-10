Shweta Basu Prasad makes comeback in Bollywood with ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’

NEW DELHI: National award winning actress Shweta Basu Prasad who got mired in controversy two years ago staged a comeback with Star Plus show ‘Chandra-Nandini’ in which she is essaying the role of Nandini-a warrior princess.
The actress who became National Award-winner at 11 for her stunning performance in Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Makdee’ was last seen in ‘Iqbal’, is now all set to return to Bollywood with Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt starrer movie ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’. Shweta will be seen playing Urmila, hero’s sister-in-law in Shashank Khaitan’s romantic drama.
After look test, the ‘Chandra-Nandini’ actress was immediately roped in for the flick. “It’s very different from how the audience last saw me — as a kid in Makdee and Iqbal. It’s a grown up part in the otherwise glam film, as close as possible to the real me because Urmila is earthy and humble,” told Shweta in an interview to Mumbai Mirror.
Shweta couldn’t wait for the audience to see in her in a completely different avatar. She recalls her converstaion with Varun Dhawan, “He laughed and remembered watching Makdee when he was in school. I had to explain to him that I was in school as well at the time,” said the actress.
In 2014, Shweta posted an open letter slamming media for damaging her image. (PC-Instagram/Shweta Basu Prasad)
It has been a tough journey for the ‘Makdee’ actress as in 2014, she was detained by the Hyderabad police after a raid, later on she got a clean chit from a sessions court. After the incident, Shweta posted an open letter slamming media for damaging her image.