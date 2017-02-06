SHOCKING! This actor was SLAPPED SIX TIMES by co-actor

New Delhi: Remember few days ago when Vaishali Takkar was accidentally slapped so hard by her co-actor on the sets of ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. Something similar happened on the sets of &TV’s popular show ‘Waaris’.

TV actor Ashish Kapoor who plays the role ‘Jai’ in the show Waaris, was slapped for six times by his co-actress Aarti Singh aka Amba.

According to a report in Tellychakkar.com, in the upcoming episodes, show will have some major twists. In one of these twists, Amba (Aarti Singh) will slap Jai as she feels that Jai is behind his brother’s death.

As the actors were doing this particular scene, they had to take six retakes until it was final.

While talking to the portal, lead actress Aarti said “We were shooting a sequence where I had to raise my hand on Ashish. However, the director wasn’t happy with the shot he was getting, so we ended up doing a lot of retakes. Poor Ashish was left with a pink cheek! And all of us on the set couldn’t help laughing.”

Waaris, aired on &TV, is a show based on a mother who does the upbringing of a girl child as a boy due to the cultural pressures.