SHOCKING! Rohan Mehra THREATENED his fans

New Delhi: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor and Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rohan Mehra is currently enjoying with this family in Amritsar. Rohan has got much more popular after Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 10. His fans are talking about his friendship with Lopamudra Raut and want the duo to click some selfies together.

On the other hand, everyone knows that Rohan is in relationship with Kanchi Singh and both are very much in love. Kanchi gave all her support when Rohan was nominated in Bigg Boss house.

Recently, Rohan thanked Kanchi by posting a picture on his Instagram account. He wrote a lovely caption “Thanks for always being there ???? #RohanMehra #GoodTimes.”

Take a look:

As Rohan posted this picture, fans started lashing out at Kanchi. They also questioned their relationship. Some of the Rohan fans also wrote that Kanchi is ruining Rohan’s career. Soon a war of words was seen between Lopamudra and Rohan fans.

Rohan got so upset that he ended blocking some of the followers and fans who wrote bad about Kanchi. Actor also wrote this in the comments section, “I Don’t care about my image but I do care about Kanchi’s image. If you all will continue this kind of behavior, I will have to shut my account.”

Kudos to Rohan who took a stand for his love Kanchi and gave an epic reply to haters.