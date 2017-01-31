SHOCKING! Manveer Gurjar ABSCONDS as news of his SECRET MARRIAGE comes out

New Delhi: Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar arrived his homeland Noida today and got a huge welcome. Manveer looked happy to be back and thanked his fans for their love and support. But little did the winner of the show knew that soon his secret marriage will be revealed.

Earlier in the day we told you about Manveer Gurjar’s marriage and the video that went viral. Now according to a report in Bollywood life.com, a press conference was lined-up but Manveer was in no mood to talk to anyone. Portal’s source revealed that Manveer has locked himself in a friend’s farmhouse after reports of his marriage have come out.

Source said “Manveer’s family along with a huge number of people from his hometown were eagerly waiting for him, but he decided to meet his friends first. This hasn’t gone down well with his father, who is quite pissed with Manveer. They are trying to contact him, but he has switched off his phone and has refused to leave his friend’s farmhouse.”

Well, Manveer’s this action especially after the reports of his marriage have come out is disappointing for his fans. We think that it is the best time for Manveer to come out of his hideout and reveal the truth to the world.

Stay tune for all news on Bigg Boss.