SHOCKING: Kunwar Amarjeet QUITS Naamkarann

New Delhi: Mahesh Bhatt produced Star Plus show Naamkaran is gearing up for a big leap in the story. As few days earlier we told you that child actor Arsheen Namdaar aka Avni will say good bye to the show and ‘Yeh Vaada Raha’ actress Sonali Vengurlekar will be the new lead.

Now we have got some bad news for Kunwar Amarjeet Singh fans as the actor has put down his papers. According to a news in TOI, Amar has apparently quit the show as it is heading towards leap now.

Kunwar informed the makers before putting his papers. Currently actor is serving the notice period.

Before Amar, Barkha Bisht, who played the role of ‘Asha’ was bumped off the show. Her character got ended on the show as she was killed in an accident. Though later on actress said that she was not happy that her role ended in the show. She said “I am sad that I am out of the show, which I have been part of since inception. I think that they ended my character because of its shock value.”

Now it has to be seen that whether Viraf Patel, Sayantani Ghosh and Reema Laggoo will stay in the show post leap or not.