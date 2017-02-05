Saumya Tandon injured while honeymooning in Switzerland

NEW DELHI: Saumya Tandon aka Anita bhabhi of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain suffered ligament tear during her honeymoon in Switzerland. The actress tied the knot with her longtime banker boyfriend Saurabh Devendra Singh, last year in a hush-hush ceremony.

Her honeymoon trip is hitting headlines because the actress kept her marriage under wraps. While the gorgeous lady was having romantic time, it was heard that she suffered leg injury due to misunderstanding of language. Saumya along with her hubby were taking skiing course but things turned ugly due to mix-up in instructions.

According to a leading daily, Saumya’s instructor spoke German which she understands little. While she was doing her first solo run, she heard her instructor shout ‘fast’, so she increased her pace but the fact that skipped her mind was ‘fast’ in German means ‘nearly done’. By the time she realised, speed was out of her control and while trying to stop the slide, she felt with her knees collapsing inwards.

Well, she is back in Mumbai and began her shoot for the daily soap. Check out her honeymoon pictures here.