Rubina Dilaik hits back at slut shamers with this Instagram post

NEW DELHI: One of the beautiful and talented actress of TV industry, Rubina Dilaik hits back at trollers for posting filthy comments on her latest bikini picture. The actress who rose to fame with Zee TV show ‘Chhoti Bahu’ was slut-shamed for her hot picture that made everyone’s jaw drop.

Posting a saree-clad picture on the social networking site Instagram, from the sets of Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, the gorgeous actress wrote “Do you know …. people change their opinion about you as you change the clothes”. Well, it hints at those who slammed Rubina for her bold snap.

A week ago, the Shakti actress uploaded a super sexy picture of herself donning chequered bikini. The picture was clicked by none other than her boyfriend Abhinav Shukla. Rubina looked extremely enticing as she posed for the lens. The caption of her picture reads, “You are the wind beneath my wings ! Thank you @ashukla09”

While the picture was appreciated by many, there were few who wrote derogatory comments. The lady gave befitting reply in the most humorous way possible. Rubina is currently seen portraying the role of transgender in Colors’ show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.