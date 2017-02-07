Post patch-up, Deepshikha Nagpal-Kaishav Arora are very much into love; These pictures are proof

NEW DELHI: Last year, TV actress and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Deepshikha Nagpal’s reconciliation with husband Kaishav Arora after ugly divorce created buzz in telly industry. Actress confirmed patch-up at ITA awards 2016 where she arrived with Kaishav. She looked happy while posing with Kaishav for paparazzis. Overcoming troubled marriage, the couple is now putting effort to make their bond stronger than ever.

Have a look at pictures:

Soon after getting back together, Deepshikha-Kaishav headed to Goa to spend quality time together. It seems the beach city worked as a remedy and the lovely duo is sorting out their differences really well. Deepshikha’s Facebook wall is overloaded with snaps from their Goa trip and all are super romantic. We can say that Deepshikha-Kaishav’s marriage is back on track and they have started life afresh.

This is Deepshikha’s second marriage. She was earlier married to Jeet Upendra.