OMG! Murder and Revenge TWIST in BEYHADH

New Delhi: Sony Entertainment Television show Beyhadh is entertaining the audience with the twisted marriage of Maya (Jennifer Winget) and Arjun (Kushal Tandon).

Now as per the latest update, makers have planned a high-voltage Murder drama in the upcoming episodes. After the steamy-raunchy ‘Haldi’ and ‘Mehendi’ ceremony of Maya and Arjun, now it’s time for their wedding day. But something really bad is going to happen on Maya’s D-day.

According to a report in Tellychakkar.com, Arjun’s mother Vandana will come to know that Maya and Arjun’s alliance is harmful. She comes to know about this from pandit. He further informs Vandana that Maya can also harm Arjun. Vandana then thinks of breaking this marriage.

On the other side, Maya comes to know that Ashwin (Rajesh Khattar) tried to kill Arjun. She will decide to end the life of Ashwin and will kill him. After murdering Ashwin, she will get ready to sit in ‘mandap’ and will turn into beautiful bride.

All the rituals start and Jhanvi (Kavita Ghai) will come running and will tell everyone about Ashwin’s murder.

Now the another twist is that soon Maya’s mother Jhanvi will come to know that Maya killed Ashwin. Her character will then turn negative as she vows to destroy Maya and Arjun’s life.

Will Jhanvi reveal Maya’s real face?

Stay tuned for all updates and news on Beyhadh.