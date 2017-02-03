OH NO! Bigg Boss 10 Winner Manveer Gurjar HOSPITALIZED

New Delhi: Manveer Gurjar won India’s heart and lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss season 10. As he reached Noida, news of his marriage created a stir amongst his fans. However Manveer and his family denied that he is married.

Now we have got some bad news for all the Manveer Gurjar fans as the Bigg Boss 10 winner is hospitalized. Yes! That is true!

Manveer has been admitted in hospital due to high fever and food poisoning. He is taking some time off to recover. Manveer posted a picture on his Instagram writing “Food poisoning ???????? Rom Rom G Love You All ❤️️ ❤️️ .

Manveer entered Bigg Boss 10 as a commoner contestant but came out as winner and celebrity. After winning, Manveer also donated half of the prize money to Salman Khan’s ‘Being Human Foundation’. He also said that he survived in the game because of Salman Khan.