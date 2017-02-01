Nia Sharma hits back at slut shamers with this new video

New Delhi: TV actress Nia Sharma, who was slut-shamed with cheap comments for posting bold video on social media has decided to hit back at the trollers.

The actress posted a strong message along with a video which reads, “Oops! Here’s one more from the photoshoot!! Ready to slut-shame a girl again? Go aheadddddd.. I’ll post five more…Coz thats exactly I got this shoot done.!! And thats exactly how I’ll post pictures from the same! I appreciate everyone who took out time from their absolutely worthless lives to write filthy long comments on my previous video.! I got u job again!”

The actress was recently in news when she took the third spot on the Sexiest Asian Woman List, defeating top Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.