Newlyweds Hunar Hale-Mayank Gandhi’s honeymoon postponed again

New Delhi: TV couple Hunar Hale and Mayank Gandhi who tied the knot last year in August have had to postpone their honeymoon plans twice.

Since their marriage, fans have been eagerly waiting to see their honeymoon pictures but it seems that it is not going to happen soon. The first plan didn’t materialise due to work commitments as Mayank was busy shooting for his show ‘Kaala Teeka’. However, this time it was immigration officers who failed their plan. The newlyweds were planning to go France to have a beautiful time but unfortunately their visas got rejected.

Talking to TOI, Mayank said, “We had submitted all our documents, but unfortunately, our visas got rejected.”

Hunar is also upset as her dream plan in Paris, the city of love, couldn’t turn into reality. “Since Mayank and I had an arranged marriage, he never got a chance to propose to me. Being a die hard romantic, I always wished for my husband to propose to me at the Eiffel Tower. But now that our visas have been rejected, I can’t think of any other place to go to,” she told TOI

Hunar was seen in daily soaps such as Ek Boond Ishq, Kasam Se and Pyar Tune Kya Kia, while Mayank is the winner of season 7 of Splitsvilla. The much-in-love couple met through their families but gradually, they fell in love.