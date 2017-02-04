Newlywed Vinny Arora Dhoopar reveals her bedroom secrets

NEW DELHI: TV actress Vinny Arora who recently got hitched with longtime boyfriend Dheeraj Dhoopar has revealed her bedroom secrets. One of the cute couples of tinsel town got married on November 16, 2016 in a grand affair.

While talking to Tellychakkar.com, newlywed bride Vinny disclosed few secrets between her and Dheeraj. When asked about her favourite side of the bed, in no time she replied ‘left’. She also said that they both prefer having green tea and are not into the habit of having tea on bed, hence no one has to wake up and prepare it.

Newlyweds Dheeraj-Vinny are looking smoking hot

Vinny who changed her Instagram name to Vinny Arora Dhoopar said that when Dheeraj is very tired, he snores. Unfolding some more bedroom secrets, she said that they have never fought for blanket and they both love to cuddle each other while sleeping. Isn’t that romantic?

When asked about costume she prefers to wear at night, she chose comfort over sexiness. I like comfortable, cute looking payjamas more than sexy night outfit, she said.

Dheeraj and Vinny have been dating since 2010. The duo first met on the sets of the show ‘Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg’ and bonded well since then. The duo are enjoying their marital bliss which is quite evident from their social media posts.

The much-in-love couple keeps on posting their adorable pictures on social media

Dheeraj is currently portraying the character of ‘Prem’ in Sasural Simar Ka while Vinny was last seen in Udaan as ‘Tina’.