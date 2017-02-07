NAAMKARAN: WOW! This actress to play role of grown-up AVNI

New Delhi: Star Plus show Naamakarann is all set to take story ahead with leap. With this development, we will see a lot of new and fresh faces in the show which will give a new side to the story.

Naamkaran’s lead, little girl Arsheen Inamdar aka Avni will soon say goodbye to the show as her character has now come to an end.

Now the fans must be thinking that who will play the role of Avni post-leap. Well, we have answer to that question. As per the report of an entertainment portal Tellychakkar.com, TV show ‘Yeh Vaada Raha’ actress Sonali Vengurlekar is all set to play the role of Avni post-leap in the show.

Image Courtesy – Instagram/sonali

It is also being said that Sonali’s entry may increase the popularity of the show. Apart from this, Nalini Negi has also been roped to play the role of grown-up Riya.

But who among Viraf Patel, Reema Laagoo and Sayantni Ghosh will stay in the show? Well, this decision will be taken in few days.

