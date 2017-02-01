Marriage will happen soon: Sonali Nikam

Mumbai: Actress Sonali Nikam, who will next be seen playing a young widow named Suman in upcoming show “Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi”, says though she has not thought about her wedding, still it might happen soon.

“I also want a few unique things to happen in my life to face off. I want to live a happy and good married life. Right now, I have not thought about getting married as I am focusing on this show. But marriage will happen soon,” Sonali said at the launch of the show on Tuesday.

Talking about the &TV show, Sonali said: “The show is promoting women empowerment. Sorry to say but in today’s modern society also there are places where widows are treated like they don’t have any life left. Still there are places where it is not seen as an end.”

Sonali says besides this show, she is not doing anything else right now.

“All the talks that are happening regarding ads and films, I have put all that on hold right now and I am focusing on this show. I like to do one thing at a time,” she said.

She said that she is ready to do films too and would love to be part of a “realistic” script.

“As an actor I always like to take up roles that are challenging and demand a lot. If you will see my look in Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi’, then you will say no daily soap ‘bahu’ is like her,” Sonali said.