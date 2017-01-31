Manveer Gurjar EXPLOSIVE revelation about TV actor Gaurav Chopraa , says he didn’t deserve to be on the show

New Delhi: Noida boy Manveer Gurjar, who entered “Bigg Boss 10” as part of the ‘aam aadmi’ contingent, has heaved a sigh of relief on being named the winner.He won audience’s hearts with his modesty and simplicity.

Recently, while talking to leading portal DNA, the Bigg Boss winner has opened up about the participants who didn’t deserve to be on the show.

“Two people you already know – Swami Om and Jagga because of their antics. If I have to name one more person, it is a celebrity and that’s Gaurav Chopra. That’s because there were a lot of expectations from him. Even in the show both of us had problems with each other and they never got cleared. I think he was conscious about his image and did not give much to the show – he remained an actor only, ” Manveer told the portal.

He also said that he will stay in touch with all the commoner contestants Manu, Mona, Nitibha and Lokesh except troublemakers Priyanka Jagga and Swami Om.

Manveer feels since his new found celebrity status is a by-product of his stint on television, he wants to continue his association with the small screen — be it by the way of anchoring shows or even daily soaps.

Manveer also said he has come out as a more mature person after dealing with “difficult” people like Swami Omji Maharaj, a spiritual leader who created a lot of ruckus inside the “Bigg Boss” house and fought with all the participants.

“I think now I can handle any difficult situation and deal with anyone,” he said.