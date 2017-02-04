Manu Punjabi and Nitibha PARTY HARD in Delhi; Fans SLAM for IGNORING Manveer Gurjar

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 10 commoner contestant Manu Punjabi and Nitibha Kaul, who no less than celebrity, were together last night. Manu Punjabi came to Delhi and met Nitibha. Both of them bonded really and uploaded few pictures and videos. But they got slammed by Manveer fans for a very valid reason.

We all know that Manveer is hospitalized due to food poisoning. At one hand where all his fans have been praying for his recovery, his bestie Manu Punjabi came to Delhi and didn’t even visit him. This is actually shocking!

Not just this, Nitibha who is in Delhi only, has not yet visited Manveer but she met Manu Punjabi and both partied till and shred drinks.

While posting a picture on Instagram, Manu Punjabi wrote “Aaj Dehli main mili nitibha

1 Sher arrz kiya hai..

Kitni safed hai tu nitibha

Kitni safed hai tu nitibha

Kya Teri maa ne tujhko WASHING MACHINE main chalaya hai nitibha.

Hahahahaha;)”

Check out these pictures and videos:

So nice to catch up with you @mannupunjabi ❤️ #manupunjabi #nitibhakaul #biggboss10 #friendsforever #biggboss A photo posted by Nitibha Kaul (@nitibhakaul) on Feb 3, 2017 at 11:44am PST

Inspite of all the ups & down in their relations , Indiawale always stood together in a team & showed us what real friendship is! #nitibhakaul #manupunjabi here giving us #bffgoals ! A photo posted by @bigg_.boss10 on Feb 4, 2017 at 2:01am PST

Obviously Manu and Nitibha didn’t see this coming. Manveer fans lashed out at the duo for not being with the Bigg Boss 10 winner in his hard times.

Check out these comments.

Stay tuned for all news and updates.