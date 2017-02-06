Major setback for Gautam Rode as his mother gets HOSPITALISED

New Delhi: Television actor Gautam Rode is personally going through a bad phase of his life. Gautam’s mother Sangita got hospitalized.

Well this may be a testing time for Gautam’s family. Actor took to twitter to update about the progress in her mother’s health. He wrote “Hi friends Hope all of u r doing good.I have not been able to keep in touch with all of u ,as it’s been a difficult time for me personally.”

Later he also tweeted “Mom is still in hospital but she is recovering now.Pls keep her in ur prayers n pls pray for her speedy recovery.Will get in touch soon. Tc”

Hi friends Hope all of u r doing good.I have not been able to keep in touch with all of u ,as it’s been a difficult time for me personally. — Gautam Rode (@gautam_rode) February 6, 2017

Mom is still in hospital but she is recovering now.Pls keep her in ur prayers n pls pray for her speedy recovery.Will get in touch soon. Tc — Gautam Rode (@gautam_rode) February 6, 2017

Gautam Rode is popular for playing roles in Saraswatichandra, Mahakumbh and Suryaputr Karn. On the work front, he soon make his bollywood debut with film ‘Aksar 2’ having Zareen Khan opposite him.

Gautam, we wish a speedy recovery for your mother!