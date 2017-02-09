KUCH RANG PYAR KE AISE BHI: Look who is BACK on the show!

New Delhi: Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) and Sonakshi (Erica Fernandez) have become one of the favourite ‘Jodi’ after the successful stint of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Both of them have won million hearts with their acting and chemistry.

Recently, show took the story 7 years ahead and it changed the plot completely. But since this leap, two characters were seen nowhere in the show. Sonakshi’s brother Suarav and her ‘Daadi’ were missing.

Now these two fun-loving characters are back on the show and that too with a new look. Erica uploaded a video on her Instagram account and wrote “LOOK WHO HAS MADE AN ENTRY IN THE BOSE HOUSE !”

LOOK WHO HAS MADE AN ENTRY IN THE BOSE HOUSE ! A video posted by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on Feb 8, 2017 at 5:27am PST

Earlier we told you that a new actor will enter this Sony Entertainment Television show. TV actor Ankit Gupta’s entry in the show will create problems between Dev and Sonakshi. But also sooner or later both of them will realize their true feelings for each other.