Khloe Kardashian owns over 200 pairs of sunglasses

Los Angeles, Jan 3 (IANS) Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian is obsessed with sunglasses and owns 200 of them.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star shared her collection of eyewear in a new post on her app where she showed off her new storage box she has bought to store them in, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“It makes things so easy. They’re kinda colour-coded, but you don’t have to go that far. Coloured aviators are coloured aviators,” she wrote alongside the image.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old, who recently finalised her divorce with Lamar Odom whom she married in 2009 but split four years later, said she needed an “outlet” to help her get through her break-up.

“I had turned to food and had an unhealthy relationship with food my whole life, and I was like, ‘Food has never helped me lose weight’,” she said.

Khloe then turned to fitness to help her “block out” the stress from her personal issues.

“I joined Equinox, and I would go there and put my headphones on and get on the elliptical or the stairs, and no one would bother me or ask me questions because even at Starbucks, I would get the, ‘I’m sorry…’ I would watch the ‘Real Housewives’ or something mindless, and I felt like all the stress I was under, all the paparazzi, I blocked out all that noise.

“I escaped there and as a byproduct, I started losing weight. Then I thought, ‘OK, I’m gonna call a trainer and Gunnar Peterson has been a family friend of ours.’ He changed my body,” she said.

Khloe is now dating 25-year-old sportsman Tristan Thompson, who she has described as a “little cutie”.

“I love athletes. Someone who has the same interests as me, who likes to work out, like that’s their hobby or their job, that’s fine. Tristan is who I’m into. He’s a little cutie,” she said.